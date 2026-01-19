‘Nations first responders during disasters’: Khandu lauds NDRF on Raising Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on January 19, lauded the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), saying its personnel stand at the forefront of disaster response, saving lives and serving the nation with honour.

Paying tributes on the occasion of the NDRF Raising Day, Khandu highlighted the critical role played by the specialised force during natural and man-made disasters across the country. “We pay tributes to the unwavering dedication and bravery of NDRF personnel who stand at the forefront of disaster response, saving lives and serving the nation with honour,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also praised the force for its professionalism and selfless service. “On NDRF Raising Day, we honour the brave men and women who stand as the nation’s first responders during disasters. Their dedication, discipline and compassion inspire confidence and hope,” Mein said in a social media post, expressing gratitude for their tireless efforts in protecting lives and communities.

NDRF Raising Day is observed annually on January 19 to mark the establishment of the force. The day recognises the courage, preparedness and swift action of NDRF personnel, who are often the first to reach disaster-hit areas and operate in challenging conditions to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The NDRF was constituted in 2006 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, with the mandate to respond promptly and effectively to disasters and emergencies. Over the years, it has evolved into a highly trained, multi-disciplinary force equipped to handle floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, industrial accidents and other complex emergencies.