NCC cadets lead statewide cleanliness drive in Arunachal on Gandhi Jayanti

Marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, over 550 cadets from the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) carried out a large-scale cleanliness drive under the nationwide initiative Swachhta Hi Seva.

The campaign spanned across Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom, and East Kameng districts, showcasing the cadets’ commitment to service and discipline.

Cadets cleaned schools, marketplaces, and public spaces, collecting and disposing of large amounts of waste. The effort not only enhanced the local environment but also motivated residents to adopt hygienic practices in their daily lives.

Commanding Officer of the battalion applauded the cadets’ spirited participation, emphasizing that such initiatives instill civic sense, teamwork, and responsibility among the youth while contributing to the national mission of Swachh Bharat.