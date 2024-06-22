Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has taken a stern stance against the employment of children as domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh, urging local authorities to prioritize this critical issue.

During an interdepartmental meeting, Kanoongo reviewed the state's initiatives to safeguard child rights. He directed all relevant departments to ensure the implementation of laws, policies, and programs designed to protect children. Emphasizing the necessity of a coordinated approach, he insisted that departments must collaborate to uphold the rights of differently-abled (divyangjan) children.

"Coordinated action is required among departments such as Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Education, and Health to ensure that divyangjan children are not deprived of their rights," Kanoongo stated.

The meeting featured detailed presentations from various departments on their efforts to protect child rights in Arunachal Pradesh. Attendees included NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya, and other APSCPCR members. Officials from the departments of Education, Labour & Employment, Urban Development, Home, SJETA, Health & Family Welfare, Information Technology, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development were also present.