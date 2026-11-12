Nearly 50,000 devotees have visited the exposition of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha across Arunachal Pradesh since it began on October 31, with the exhibition now underway in Bomdila.

The exposition began at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, popularly known as Tawang Monastery, where more than 31,000 devotees visited during its seven-day first leg, which concluded on November 7. Devotees from Tawang and neighbouring areas gathered at the monastery to offer prayers and pay their respects to the sacred relics.

Following its conclusion in Tawang, the relics were brought to Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) Monastery, also known as Lower Gompa, in Bomdila on November 8. The exposition will remain open to the public until November 13, allowing devotees to have darshan of the relics.

The next leg of the exhibition will be held at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai from November 14 to 20.

According to an official release, the exposition has drawn devotees from across the state, with visitors arriving in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings. The turnout reflects the strong Buddhist traditions and religious significance of the region.

The initiative is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the National Museum, New Delhi, the Arunachal Pradesh government and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi.

The exposition aims to preserve and promote India's Buddhist heritage while strengthening cultural and spiritual connections with Buddhist communities.

With nearly 50,000 visitors recorded so far, the exhibition has emerged as a major religious event for Buddhist followers in the state.