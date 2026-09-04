NEC completes Rs 82.4-crore projects in Arunachal Pradesh in July-August

The North Eastern Council (NEC) completed development projects worth Rs 82.41 crore in Arunachal Pradesh in July and August, covering healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, horticulture and road connectivity, according to an official statement issued on Friday, September 4.

The NEC also released nearly Rs 15 crore for ongoing projects related to connectivity, education, agriculture and the preservation of indigenous languages.

The completed projects were taken up under the Scheme of NEC (SoNEC) and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) across several districts of the State.

Among the major projects was the Rs 14.38-crore upgradation of the 40-bed district hospital at Likabali in Lower Siang district. The upgraded facility includes a maternity ward, operation theatre, emergency and diagnostic equipment, and a blood bank.

In Dibang Valley district, the NEC completed boys' and girls' hostels at Roing at a sanctioned cost of Rs 5.17 crore.

Community infrastructure projects were also completed in the Hunli-Desali block of Lower Dibang Valley district at a cost of Rs 4.74 crore and in the Taliha block of Upper Subansiri district at Rs 4.95 crore.

In Tirap district, the Tissa viewpoint near Tissa camp was developed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore with the aim of promoting tourism in the area.

In the agriculture sector, a Rs 2.19-crore bamboo plantation project covering 200 hectares of jhum and fallow land in the Hikam and Muro areas of Tadin village in West Siang district was completed.

According to the NEC, the bamboo plantation project is intended to promote sustainable livelihood opportunities and provide an alternative to shifting cultivation.