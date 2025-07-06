Arunachal gets Rs 5.7 cr boost for development projects across key sectors

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned over Rs 5.7 crore to support a range of development projects across Arunachal Pradesh in June, touching sectors like health, education, tourism, agriculture, and indigenous culture.

According to an official statement, the funds will back several initiatives:

Development of fisheries in Aalo East (West Siang district)

Construction of a Signature View Point in Ziro (Lower Subansiri)

Enhancement of the Tissa View Point Camp in Tirap district.

Other notable allocations include a 60-bed nursing hostel at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), a new Government Higher Secondary School in Dirang (West Kameng), and efforts to preserve and promote indigenous languages.

Additional funding under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) includes Rs 5.38 crore for a road from Riaga to Sango Village and ₹3 crore for the Likwa Gyadi-Gyawepurang road in East Kameng, both aimed at improving rural access.

Meanwhile, two NEC-funded road projects in the Tawang district were completed and closed last month. These include the 15-km stretch from Babrang (Murga) Bridge to Rho Village and an upgraded link from NH-13 to Ugyen Tsangpo Helipad. One of these roads, originally sanctioned in 2019 for Rs 26.5 crore, plays a vital role in boosting tourism and enhancing defence connectivity near the China border.