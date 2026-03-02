“Need strong internal security, tech-driven policing”: Pema Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, March 2, emphasised the importance of strengthening internal security, adopting technology-driven policing and ensuring a conviction-oriented criminal justice delivery system in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state-level conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants at DK Convention Centre in Itanagar, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing need to enhance cyber capabilities and digital forensic infrastructure, stating that technology represents the future of modern policing.

Khandu also stressed the importance of activating and effectively managing official social media platforms of the police department to improve public outreach, awareness and transparency.

According to an official report, the Chief Minister called for coordinated efforts to modernise law enforcement mechanisms and ensure a robust and responsive policing system in the state.