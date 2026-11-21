The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has publicly disclosed details of relief, compensation and humanitarian assistance extended to families affected by the June 24 flash flood at the 43 KM Colony of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Power Station (PLHPS) in Yazali.

An official circular and letter dated November 21, 2026, detailed the financial assistance, donations and logistical support provided to affected families following the disaster in Keyi Panyor district.

According to the disclosure, NEEPCO provided interim relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected residential unit, followed by ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 lakh per unit. The corporation also paid Rs 5 lakh each to the legal heirs of the four people who died in the flash flood.

In addition to the company's compensation, contributions raised through solidarity drives were distributed among the affected families. NEEPCO employees voluntarily contributed Rs 18.50 lakh, while Rs 15,34,575 was collected from 39 external organisations and individuals.

The corporation also facilitated the distribution of essential commodities donated by 60 organisations and individuals to displaced residents to help meet their immediate household needs.

The disclosure places on record the financial assistance and community support extended to those affected by the June 24 disaster.

