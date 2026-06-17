NEEPCO issues monsoon advisory on potential water release from Pare Hydro Project

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on Wednesday, June 17, issued a public advisory warning residents and authorities about the possibility of controlled water releases from the reservoir of the Pare Hydro Electric Project during the ongoing monsoon and post-monsoon season.

According to the advisory issued by Taba Gagung, Deputy General Manager (Technical) of the Hydro Structure Maintenance and Infrastructure Division, continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the Pare River could lead to a significant rise in reservoir water levels.

The corporation said that if the reservoir level reaches an elevation of 245.15 metres, excess water may be released in a regulated manner through the dam's radial gates to ensure the safety of the structure and maintain uninterrupted power generation.

NEEPCO also cautioned that in the event of flash floods or a sudden surge in inflows, all radial gates of the dam could be opened without prior notice to facilitate emergency discharge and prevent downstream hazards.

The corporation has urged district authorities, Panchayati Raj Institution representatives and local residents to disseminate the warning widely among communities living around the reservoir, along the downstream stretches of the Pare River and near the project's powerhouse.

The advisory further asked people to avoid venturing near the reservoir and riverbanks during the monsoon season. Livestock owners have been advised to keep animals, including mithun, cattle, goats and pigs, away from the river to prevent accidents and losses.

NEEPCO warned that any activity undertaken in violation of the safety advisory could result in fatal accidents, for which individuals would be held solely responsible.

The advisory comes amid heavy monsoon rainfall across parts of Arunachal Pradesh, raising concerns over rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs.