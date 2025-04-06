A research team from NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, led by Prof (Dr) Tanie Natung, received the ‘Best of Indian Journal of Ophthalmology Award’ at the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress, held alongside the 83rd Annual Conference of the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, from April 3 to 6, 2025.

The award was given for their research paper titled “Comparison of Hill-RBF 3.0 with Barrett Universal II, SRK/T, Hoffer Q, Haigis, and Holladay 1 to predict the accuracy of post-cataract surgery refractive outcomes in Indian eyes.” The study analysed and compared six intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation formulas to determine which offered the highest accuracy in predicting post-surgery refractive outcomes, specifically in Indian patients.

The research was conducted by Dr Natung, Professor and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, along with Dr Ishita Pandey, Dr Benjamin Nongrum, and Dr Ester Sekhose. Their findings are expected to serve as a practical guide for ophthalmologists worldwide, aiming to improve visual outcomes following cataract surgeries.

The conference saw participation from around 13,500 delegates globally, making it one of the largest gatherings in the field of ophthalmology. The AIOS, with nearly 27,000 members, is India’s largest medical specialty association. The Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, which recognised the NEIGRIHMS team, is a highly respected publication with wide national and international readership.

Dr Natung hails from Lumdung village in the Papu Valley of East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, and continues to contribute significantly to ophthalmic research and medical education.