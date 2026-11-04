Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday, November 4, raised concerns over reported Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh, questioning the Centre's response and calling for greater transparency over developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a post on X, Gogoi said local groups and political representatives had been flagging alleged Chinese intrusions in Arunachal Pradesh for months. He also referred to the confirmation of face-offs at multiple locations by the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with subsequent official statements.

"Neither side has denied the face-offs," Gogoi said, arguing that the developments raised serious questions about the nature of the incursions and India's response.

Citing former Indian Ambassador to China Ashok Kantha, Gogoi said keeping Chinese intrusions under wraps, particularly when they extend into new areas or restrict Indian patrols, could weaken India's position.

He recalled the 1986 Wangdung intrusion, which India made public and discussed in Parliament, and contrasted it with the handling of the 2020 Chinese incursions in eastern Ladakh.

While acknowledging that the 2020 developments were officially recognised, Gogoi said transparency had since fallen short and the April 2020 status quo remained unrestored, even six years later.

He also criticised India's continued use of expressions such as "different perceptions" and "improved understanding" while referring to the LAC, arguing that such ambiguity gives China greater scope to pursue incremental territorial gains without committing to a common understanding of the boundary.

Gogoi called on the government to clearly articulate India's position on the LAC, publicly acknowledge significant transgressions and take up the matter at the highest political level.

"Candour and political-level engagement are essential to protecting India's territorial interests in the long term," he said, echoing Kantha's position.