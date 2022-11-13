Assam notched up a 3-1 win over Arunachal Pradesh to sign off at the mixed team badminton championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex Indoor Stadium in shilling on Sunday.

The Assam team comprised Tonmoy Bikash Boruah, Isharani Baruah, Abishek Borah, Jayraj Pegu and Manali Bora.

Arunachal Pradesh team included Laa Tukum, Dolma Tamang, Nikhil Chetry, Pinky Karki, Taring Yania and Sonam Tamang.

With the win, Assam is looking forward to dominate the NEOG 2022 as they won all the men's singles, women's singles, mixed doubles, men's doubles and women's doubles matches.

In yet another match, Arunachal Pradesh knocked hosts Meghalaya out of the U-17 women's football competition at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 on Sunday with a commanding 3-1 victory at the MFA Turf at Polo Ground here.

The other match of the day saw the first penalty shootout required to split Sikkim and Assam, who finished the 90 minutes at 1-1. Sikkim won 3-0 in the tiebreaker.

Manipur winning two matches had already booked their place in the semifinals at the top of Group 1.

Earlier, the Group 2 game saw Arunachal taking the lead in only second minute with Kai Rumi scoring the goal. Meghalaya missed a penalty kick and soon after Arunachal made them pay with a second strike by Angel Tawang (22').



Meghalaya had to win this match after losing the opener to Mizoram 4-2. Arunachal subsequently defeated Mizoram 3-1 and today's victory means that they top Group 2, with Mizoram being the other team to progress to the semifinals.

The women's semifinals will be held on Monday. The first match will begin at 11 am between Manipur and Mizoram. Arunachal will face Sikkim at 4:30pm.

The U-21 men's semis will take place, between Mizoram and Nagaland at 11am and Meghalaya and Manipur at 4:30pm tomorrow. Entry fee has been made free for the audience.