NERIST student from West Bengal killed in Arunachal road accident

A final-year engineering student of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) died after his two-wheeler collided with a road divider on National Highway 415 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, police said on Friday, August 28.

The deceased was identified as Gagan Paul, a native of Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Paul was a final-year student of agricultural engineering at NERIST.

ICR Naharlagun Additional Superintendent of Police Rishi Longdo said a police team conducting routine checking near Nirjuli Police Station spotted Paul at the accident site at around 4.30 am on Thursday.

“The police team rushed to the spot and found the student lying injured on the road after his gearless scooter collided with the divider,” police said.

Paul was evacuated in a police vehicle to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for treatment.

However, the attending doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Based on the report, an unnatural death case has been registered and a detailed investigation into the accident is underway, the police officer said.