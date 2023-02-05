20 crores New Arch Steel Bridge to ease traffic in twin Capital city of Arunachal opened for light vehicles on temporary trial.

Long awaited Borum Arch Bridge has been temporarily opened for traffic as formal inauguration is still awaited.The concern PWD department has restricted Heavy motor vehicles till it's inauguration.

This bridge will ease traffic congestion especially for the dwellers of Twin Capital city Itanagar & Naharlagun.

This Borum Helipad bridge will now provide a much-needed alternative route for the commuters who will now save time & fuel consumption to reach their destination and reduce the traffic jams as well.

Borum Arch Bridge, Naharlagun have been opened for traffic since yesterday but only for light motor vehicles till it's inauguration which is scheduled to be done before 20th February 2023.

The Temporary traffic free for LMV light motor vehicles is a part of technical assessment/observation & the concerned Public works department Naharlagun urged denizens of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to adhere the advisory notice of the department.

This Steel Arch bridge over the Pachin river connects Borum of Papum pare with the Naharlagun helipad.

The 90-metre-long double-lane bridge is being taken up at a cost of Rs 20.There is also a proposal to construct an approach road to the bridge from Lekhi. Once completed, it will significantly ease traffic on NH 415 and will also help in the construction of a four-lane highway.



This Borum-Helipad Bridge by PWD was a very important infrastructure project to ease the massive traffic snarl witnessed everyday in Naharlagun. This bridge was in the pipeline for the last many years but completed now after 5 years.



Its been informed by the authorities that earlier the bridge was of single span but keeping in view the PWD has planned to make it for double span which would pave the smooth flow of vehicular traffic from both side and there is also a footpath constructed adjuscent to this bridge for citizens.



Local Mla of Itanagar Techi Kaso talking to Indiatoday ne informed that this bridge was one of the dream project of capital and the work was delayed in 2020 due to Covid 19 pandemic. Initially, Rs 5.49 crore had been sanctioned for a single-lane steel bridge but later after revised estimates it costs 20 crores.



The Naharlagun PWD division had floated the tender in January 2017, and the whole process was completed by March of that year.

However, the work started only in May of that year in 2017. But later, the PWD decided to change the design and convert a single lane steel bridge into a two-lane arch bridge.The finalisation of bridge design took a lot of time. After that again, Covid-19 hit the work. All these factors contributed to the delay in the completion of the bridge on time,” Mla added.

The completion of this bridge now will not only ease traffic congestion but also aid in the construction of the four-lane lane highway.