In a significant step towards biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism, Arunachal Pradesh’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Biyuram Wahge, inaugurated a Butterfly Park at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district on Friday, November 1. The inauguration, held at the West Bank Forest Camp, symbolizes the state’s dedication to preserving natural heritage and enhancing eco-tourism in the region.

Aimed at enriching biodiversity efforts, the Butterfly Park will serve as a conservation space, attracting both nature enthusiasts and tourists. The event also saw the launch of a dedicated website for the Pakke Tiger Reserve, designed to provide comprehensive information on the park’s conservation initiatives, biodiversity details, and visitor guidelines.

During his address, Minister Wahge emphasized the vital role of community engagement in conservation efforts, stressing that eco-tourism should align with local customs and environmental preservation. He praised Pakke Tiger Reserve as a model sanctuary, highlighting its success in merging conservation strategies with community participation.

Demonstrating his commitment to local development, Wahge also distributed financial support to homestay owners in the nearby Seijosa area, aiming to promote eco-tourism and stimulate local economic growth. Additionally, he provided Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) mitigation kits to affected families, reinforcing the park’s focus on fostering harmonious co-existence between wildlife and local communities.

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