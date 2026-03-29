New butterfly species discovered in Arunachal named after singer Zubeen Garg

A newly identified butterfly species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh has been named after Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, underscoring both the region’s rich biodiversity and the cultural legacy of the celebrated artist.



The species, scientifically classified as Euthalia (Limbusa) zubeengargi, was recorded in the Basar region of Leparada district, officials said.



The discovery was made by butterfly enthusiast and policeman Roshan Upadhaya along with researcher Kalesh Sadasivan during field studies in the forested landscapes of Basar.



Researchers later confirmed the species as previously undocumented and proposed the common name “Basar Duke,” linking it to its place of discovery. The finding is being seen as both a scientific milestone and a tribute to Garg’s cultural influence across Northeast India.



Officials noted that the butterfly appears to be extremely rare. Despite extensive surveys, only two individuals have been recorded so far, raising questions about whether the species is inherently scarce or simply difficult to detect in dense forest habitats.



The butterfly inhabits semi-evergreen forests at elevations of 600–700 metres, typically in shaded understories. It has been observed moving slowly through foliage, feeding mainly on tree sap, and drawing minerals from moist surfaces.



Morphologically, the species is distinguished by olive-brown wings with white markings and a faint iridescent sheen. Detailed examination of wing patterns and unique anatomical features of male specimens confirmed it as a distinct species within the Euthalia genus.



Zubeen Garg, after whom the butterfly is named, was one of Northeast India’s most influential musical figures. He passed away in Singapore on September 19 last year.



Researchers said naming the species after the late singer was a tribute to his immense contribution to music and culture in Assam and the wider Northeast.



Interestingly, the discovery comes shortly after a newly identified plant species was also named in Garg’s honour, reflecting a growing trend of recognising regional icons in scientific nomenclature.



Scientists believe such gestures not only celebrate cultural figures but also help draw attention to the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayan region and the urgent need for its conservation.