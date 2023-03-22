A new Catfish species has been discovered by scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said.

The new species has been named 'Exostoma Dhritiae' after Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman director of the ZSI, as a mark of honour for her contributions to research on the fauna of the country, it stated.

The new species was found in Siking stream, a tributary of the Siang River in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Arunachal: Rare bird species 'Bugun Liocichla' spotted at Eaglenest Pass

It is a small fish found in streams in these hills and locally called 'Ngorang' by local tribals, it added.

To nature lovers' delight, a critically endangered and rare bird, Bugun Liocichla, has been spotted at the Eaglenest Pass in western Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, only 14-20 such birds are present in the state which is known for having a very attractive plumage and could be seen only in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng district.

This rare bird species is named after the local Bugun tribe which occupies an area of 3-4 square kilometres in the temperate forest within the traditional lands of Singchung, west of Itanagar.

As per sources, a male and a female pair were spotted during the Bugun Liochchla Festival on October 11.