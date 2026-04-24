New 'fanged frog' species discovered in Arunachal's Namdapha Tiger Reserve

Wildlife Institute of India researchers have identified a new species of mud-nesting “fanged frog” in Namdapha Tiger Reserve, highlighting the region’s still underexplored biodiversity.

The species, named Limnonectes motijheel, was recorded during field surveys conducted between 2022 and 2023. The discovery has added to India’s known amphibian diversity and is linked to Motijheel, a wetland within the reserve known for supporting multiple frog species.

Scientists said the frog is distinguished by its fang-like jaw structure and an unusual nesting behaviour. Unlike most amphibians that breed in water, this species builds cup-shaped mud nests beneath leaf litter on the forest floor. Males call from within these concealed nests to attract mates, making detection during surveys challenging. Researchers noted its distinctive “wooooak” call is typically heard during April and May.

The study was led by Bitupan Boruah, NV Rajiv, Sourav Dutta and Abhijit Das, who confirmed the species through genetic and morphological analysis. Findings show clear differences from closely related frogs, establishing it as a separate species.

The survey also recorded Limnonectes longchuanensis in India for the first time, taking the total number of known Limnonectes species in the country to six.

Currently, L. motijheel appears to be confined to Namdapha and surrounding forest areas, though researchers said it may exist in neighbouring regions with similar habitats.

Located within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, Namdapha continues to yield new species, particularly in overlooked microhabitats such as leaf-littered forest floors. Scientists said the finding underlines the importance of amphibians as indicators of ecosystem health and the need for continued exploration and conservation in Northeast India.