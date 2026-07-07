New flowering plant discovered in Arunachal named after Deputy CM Chowna Mein

A newly discovered species of flowering plant found in the biodiverse forests of Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley has been named Ophiorrhiza chownai sp. nov. in honour of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, recognising his contributions to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Sharing the development on X, Mein said the discovery is a testament to Arunachal Pradesh's extraordinary natural heritage and the immense scientific value of its rich ecosystems. He said every new scientific discovery reinforces the need to conserve forests and promote research that deepens understanding of nature.

"I am deeply honoured that the researchers have chosen to name this newly discovered species after me. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in this remarkable scientific work," Mein said, congratulating the research team and wishing them success in documenting the state's biodiversity.

According to details shared by the deputy chief minister, Ophiorrhiza chownai is endemic to Arunachal Pradesh and has been documented from the wet evergreen hill forests of Lower Dibang Valley. The species belongs to the Rubiaceae (coffee) family and has so far been found only at a single natural locality at an elevation of about 618 metres.

Researchers have classified the plant as Critically Endangered, with an estimated wild population of fewer than 200 individuals, highlighting the urgent need for habitat protection and continued scientific study.

The discovery comes as another significant addition to Arunachal Pradesh's growing list of unique plant and animal species, underscoring the state's status as one of India's richest biodiversity hotspots.