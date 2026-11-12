Researchers have discovered a new flowering plant species in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, marking the first recorded occurrence of the genus Disporopsis in India.

Named Disporopsis crispata, the plant was found in the Vijoynagar area at an altitude of 2,500 to 2,800 metres. The findings have been published in the international botanical journal Phytotaxa.

The discovery was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in a post on X on Thursday. He said the finding underscored Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity and the ecological significance of its forest ecosystems.

Mein congratulated the researchers and local communities who contributed to the discovery, while stressing the need to protect the state's forests and safeguard its unique plant and animal life.

The discovery adds to the growing body of botanical research in Arunachal Pradesh and highlights the importance of continued exploration and conservation of its diverse ecosystems.