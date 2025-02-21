A new species, Strobilanthes gigantra, has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh, within the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).

This species stands out due to its exceptionally large size—sometimes growing into a tree—along with unique floral characteristics such as densely imbricate bracts, uninterrupted inflorescence, a slightly curved corolla tube, and wings on the staminal curtain.

The genus Strobilanthes is the second largest within the Acanthaceae family, comprising around 450 species globally, with 167 species found in India, primarily in the Himalayas and Western Ghats.



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The Eastern Himalayas, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, serve as a biodiversity hotspot for this genus, housing 41 known species.

Due to the infrequent flowering and monocarpic nature of many Strobilanthes species, identifying new varieties can be challenging.

Lesser-explored regions such as the IHR continue to reveal novel species, emphasizing the region’s rich but understudied floristic diversity.

The discovery of Strobilanthes gigantra adds to the growing list of botanical findings from Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing its status as a crucial center for plant diversity in the Eastern Himalayas.