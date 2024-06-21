A team of researchers from the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the Botanical Survey of India has made a new discovery in the Mandala region of West Kameng district. The team identified a new plant species, which has been named Petrocosmea arunachalense. This significant find is notable for being only the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea in India, belonging to the family Gesneriaceae.

The discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh, a region already celebrated for its diverse flora. Petrocosmea arunachalense adds to the extensive list of unique plant species in the state, emphasizing the need for ongoing conservation efforts.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his excitement and congratulations via a tweet on the social media platform X. He stated, "The rich flora of our State never fails to amaze us! Congratulations to the researchers from Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of @bsi_moefcc on discovering a new plant species named Petrocosmea arunachalense. Belonging to the family Gesneriaceae, this is only the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea found in the country. Let us keep preserving the hidden treasures of nature.”

The Chief Minister's remarks underscore the importance of preserving the natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. The discovery of Petrocosmea arunachalense not only enhances the scientific understanding of the region's biodiversity but also serves as a reminder of the natural world's hidden treasures.

As research continues, the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the Botanical Survey of India remains committed to exploring and documenting the unique plant life of the state, contributing to global botanical knowledge and conservation efforts.