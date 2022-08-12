Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein inaugurated a new school complex of Abotani Vidya Niketan at Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri District of the state today. The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by the state Education Minister, Taba Tedir , Agriculture Minister, Tage Taki, Advisor to Chief Minister, and other dignitaries of the state in the presence of National Organizing Secretary, Vidya Bharati, Gobind Chandra Mohanta.

Mein states in his speech to the public that Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has visioned India transform into a Vishwa Guru during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ period (between the 75th and the 100th anniversary) until India’s Independence Day anniversary in 2047.

He urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to work truly and hard in order to support Prime Minister's agenda, saying that everyone must do their part to actualize it.

He praised the work of the Arunachal Vikash Shiksha Samiti, the State's branch of the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, for its dedication to serving the state's citizens by delivering education to isolated and undeveloped regions.

A specific focus was placed on the preservation and safeguarding of regional traditions and history, and Mein praised them for their efforts in instilling Bharatiya Sanskar and societal values in the children.

The local cultures and traditions all over the world have been impacted by globalization and industrialization, he said, making it clear that the preservation and conservation of indigenous cultures and heritage is an international movement.

DCM also pledged to assist such social groups for the state's human resource development while pledging support for the three-point memorandum's three requests for school furniture, school buses, and land development of the school complex.

On the occasion, Minister Education, Taba Tedir, Minister Agriculture & allied, Shri Tage Taki, Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak and National Organizing Secretary, Vidya Bharati, Gobind Chandra Mohanta also spoke.

Arunachal Vikas Shiksha Samiti, the state chapter of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, will manage the school, which would provide education based on Bharatiya culture and values.

It will place special emphasis on the preservation and promotion of the indigenous faith and culture of Arunachal Pradesh, with a focus on the five human aspects of physical, yoga, Sanskrit, Sangeet, and Naitik-Adhyatmik development of the child's personality.

DCM also launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Abhiyan on the occasion. Earlier, he visited the Arunachal Vikas Parishad Office at Ziro.