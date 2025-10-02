New statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Arunachal's Pasighat culminating with ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign

On the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti), a new and larger statue of the Father of the Nation was unveiled at Gandhi Chowk in the heart of Pasighat’s main market, East Siang district. The unveiling ceremony also marked the conclusion of the month-long "Swachhta Hi Seva" campaign that began on September 17.

The new statue, replacing the older one, was inaugurated by MLA Tapi Darang, 38th Pasighat East, in the presence of senior officials including Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego, various departmental heads, public leaders, and citizens.

The event began with prayers and floral tributes by religious leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s memory. Certificates of appreciation were presented to social workers, organisations, individuals, and government departments that actively participated in the Swachhta Abhiyan for Pasighat.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Tapi Darang lauded the efforts of every individual involved in the cleanliness drive, stating, “The idea of cleanliness must come from our inner soul.”

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani appreciated the contribution of Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) and all participants in the campaign, urging citizens to take social responsibility seriously. She emphasised, “We must avoid littering in public spaces and discourage those who do so.”

The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge from attendees to keep their surroundings clean and uphold the spirit of the Swachhta Abhiyan.

Adding to the solemnity of the occasion, Bosiram Siram, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, along with Allen Perme, President of the District Congress Committee, East Siang, and other Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at Gandhi Chowk, where the new statue was unveiled.

The earlier, smaller statue of Mahatma Gandhi had been replaced as part of township redevelopment under the Smart City Mission, symbolising a renewed tribute to the ideals of cleanliness and civic responsibility Gandhi championed.