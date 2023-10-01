One of the top institutions for educating commercial airline pilots, the New Zealand Aviation Academy, will open a pilot training facility in Arunachal Pradesh.

The New Zealand Aviation Academy will establish the pilot training facility in Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh.

Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, announced this on Saturday, September 30.

The Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh would be close to the location of the aviation academy.

“A great news for aspiring pilots! New Zealand aviation academy shall be setting up a pilot training academy at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh,” said CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister further informed that the airports authority of India (AAI) “has provided the land on lease for the academy”.

Congratulating the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu said: “Our youngsters won’t have to go out for training.”

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