Newly elected MLA Nabam Vivek from the 14th Doimukh assembly constituency made a significant gesture on his first day in office by visiting the fire accident site at Dodum Dol colony in Karsingsa. The fire, which completely destroyed the house of Logu Bagang, left the family devastated. Vivek urged citizens to exercise greater caution to prevent such incidents in the future and assured them of administrative assistance for the affected family.

Nabam Vivek, representing the Peoples Party of Arunachal, secured a victory in the recent elections with a margin of 2,530 votes over the BJP candidate and former MLA Tana Hali Tara. During his visit, Vivek not only addressed the immediate needs of the fire victims but also highlighted his commitment to addressing larger issues. He assured his constituents that he would work towards resolving the long-standing Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute, particularly concerning the Doimukh assembly constituency.

Vivek’s visit and immediate action have been well-received by the community, demonstrating his dedication to his new role and the well-being of his constituents. The local administration has also been mobilized to provide the necessary support to the affected family, ensuring they receive timely assistance in rebuilding their lives.