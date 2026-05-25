NHRC complaint filed over alleged custodial torture of Arunachal anti-drug activist Gumin Mize

A complaint has been filed before the National Human Rights Commission alleging custodial torture of Arunachal Pradesh-based anti-drug activist Gumin Mize at Bihpuria Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The complaint was lodged by Buteng Tayeng, who accused police personnel of subjecting Mize to physical assault, verbal abuse and denial of proper medical examination while in custody.

The petition urged the human rights body to conduct an independent inquiry into the alleged incident and take strict action against those found responsible.

According to the complaint, Mize allegedly sustained serious injuries during detention. Photographs circulating on social media purportedly showing bruises on his body have sparked public outrage and widespread reactions across Arunachal Pradesh.

Several civil society organisations, student unions and anti-drug groups have condemned the alleged incident and demanded justice and accountability. Activists have also sought immediate intervention from human rights authorities and transparent monitoring of the investigation.

Mize, known for his anti-drug awareness campaigns and activism in Arunachal Pradesh, has reportedly received support from various organisations and local residents following the allegations.

The incident has reignited concerns over custodial violence and protection of human rights in the region, with supporters urging authorities in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to ensure a fair and impartial probe.

No official statement has yet been issued by the police authorities concerned regarding the allegations. The matter is expected to attract wider attention as the National Human Rights Commission reviews the complaint.