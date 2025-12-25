NHRC orders probe into Arunachal child labour death after Chakma student body complaint

Proceedings have been initiated by the National Human Rights Commission in a child labour case from Arunachal Pradesh following a complaint by the All India Chakma Students’ Union, with the rights body directing an independent investigation and seeking a time-bound action taken report.

The Commission has taken cognisance of allegations involving the illegal employment of a minor as a domestic worker and the child’s subsequent death, described as tragic and suspicious. The case, examined under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, prima facie points to “grave violations of child rights, exploitation and negligence”.

Welcoming the move, AICSU said the NHRC’s decision to depute an investigation team reflects its commitment to protecting children’s rights and ensuring accountability. The students’ body said the steps ordered by the Commission were “a significant step towards justice for the victim and relief to the bereaved family”.

“Child labour is a serious crime and a blot on any civilised society,” the organisation said, reiterating that no child should be subjected to exploitation, abuse or inhuman working conditions.

The union urged the state government and law enforcement agencies to extend full cooperation to the NHRC investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without delay. It also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report instances of child labour or abuse.

AICSU said it would continue to pursue the matter until justice is delivered, adding that safeguarding the rights of children and marginalised communities remains central to its work.