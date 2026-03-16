NHRC recommends CBI probe, Rs 10 lakh compensation in minor Chakma girl death case; AICSU welcomes move

The All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has welcomed the recent direction issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the tragic death of a minor Chakma girl who was allegedly employed as a live-in domestic worker in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh.

The case came to the attention of the rights body after a complaint was filed before the Commission on behalf of AICSU, raising serious concerns over illegal child labour, suspected human rights violations, and alleged procedural lapses in the investigation carried out by local authorities.

After examining the findings of its Investigation Division, the NHRC observed that the victim, a girl aged around 13 years, had been illegally engaged as a domestic worker in violation of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Taking serious note of the circumstances surrounding the case and the shortcomings in the initial probe, the Commission recommended that the investigation into the minor’s death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure a fair, independent and child-sensitive inquiry.

In addition, the NHRC issued a show cause notice to the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, asking why monetary compensation of ₹10 lakh should not be recommended for the next of kin of the deceased child for the violation of her human rights.

The Commission further directed the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for the illegal employment of the minor. It also called for a departmental inquiry against officials who allegedly failed to discharge their duties and emphasized the need to strengthen the enforcement of child protection laws and monitoring mechanisms in the state.

Welcoming the Commission’s directions, AICSU stated that the move represents a significant step toward ensuring justice and accountability in the case. The organisation urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to fully comply with the NHRC’s recommendations and ensure that the investigation proceeds without delay.