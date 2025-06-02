The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports highlighting strong public opposition to a proposed dam construction project in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.



Locals have voiced deep concerns over potential displacement, environmental degradation, and threats to their traditional livelihoods.

According to reports published on May 23, 2025, nearly 400 individuals participated in a protest at Beging village. The demonstration was led by a human rights activist and convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, underscoring growing unrest over the planned hydropower initiative.

In response, the Arunachal Pradesh government reportedly deployed central armed police forces to several parts of the district, a move that has drawn criticism from rights groups and environmental advocates.

Taking serious note of the situation, the NHRC has issued formal notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Arunachal Pradesh, demanding a detailed report within two weeks. The Commission observed that the reported facts may amount to serious violations of human rights, particularly concerning the rights of indigenous communities.

The NHRC’s intervention comes amid a larger debate over infrastructure development versus the rights of local populations and the preservation of ecologically sensitive zones in the Northeast.

The Commission has reiterated that any development project must be preceded by transparent consultation with affected communities, with due regard for environmental and human rights standards.