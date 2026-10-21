National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor Prof. Kanhaiya Tripathi visited PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Itanagar on Wednesday, October 21 and interacted with students and school officials on human rights education, gender equality and the importance of creating an inclusive learning environment.

The programme was attended by S. B. Singh, Assistant Director, SCERT, Itanagar; Samar Bahadur; Mama Tang, Deputy Registrar of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission; Principal Vinay Kumar; teachers, staff members and students.

Welcoming Prof. Tripathi, Principal Vinay Kumar outlined the school's initiatives to promote human rights awareness, gender sensitivity and equal opportunities. He highlighted activities such as morning assemblies, debates, extempore speaking, Youth Parliament and programmes under the PM SHRI scheme, which encourage students to develop respect for others, empathy, democratic participation and responsible citizenship.

The principal also highlighted the educational value of initiatives such as Youth Parliament, the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) and the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini (RBVP), stating that these platforms help students develop skills beyond classroom learning.

Youth Parliament familiarises students with democratic processes and constitutional values while strengthening their research, critical thinking, public speaking and teamwork skills. It also encourages students to listen to differing viewpoints and engage in discussions respectfully.

Similarly, NCSC and RBVP provide students with opportunities to investigate problems, conduct experiments, use evidence and develop practical solutions. These activities aim to promote scientific temper, curiosity, collaboration and awareness of environmental and social issues.

The school also organises science and mathematics activities, expert interactions and educational visits to institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). Activities under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), PRAYAAS and PRERNA further contribute to students' learning and development.

Highlighting accessibility and equal opportunities, Kumar referred to the facilities available for students with disabilities and girl students. These include a ramp connecting the ground and first floors and separate washrooms for students with disabilities, girls and boys.

During the interaction, Prof. Tripathi emphasised the role of educational institutions in promoting human rights awareness and gender sensitisation, and in nurturing citizens who respect equality and human dignity.

Samar Bahadur highlighted the role of the school in extending awareness beyond the classroom by engaging students, families and communities across the Itanagar Capital Region.

The programme focused on integrating human rights education and gender equality into everyday school activities, in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, and strengthening efforts to provide students with a safe, inclusive and equitable learning environment.