Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme organized by the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Regional Office in Itanagar.

The event, held in collaboration with NABARD, SIDBI, and Punjab National Bank (PNB), was a platform to highlight the concerted efforts being made towards social welfare and community development in Arunachal Pradesh.

A key feature of the event was a vibrant display of 30 stalls, including 16 dedicated to Self Help Groups (SHGs), supported by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ARSLM). These stalls proudly showcased a wide range of indigenous products, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

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The CSR programme was marked by several impactful activities aimed at benefiting local communities:

- SBI’s CSR initiative included the handover of an ambulance van and a hearse van to the Office of the Director General of Police, Police Headquarters, Itanagar. These essential vehicles will enhance emergency response services in the region.



- In a move to promote education for young girls, SBI also donated 50 bicycles to the Deputy Director of School Education, Yupia, providing a vital means of transportation for female students in remote areas.

- NABARD took the initiative to promote financial awareness by flagging off two financial literacy demonstration vans, which will travel across rural areas to educate communities on banking services.

- SIDBI contributed to healthcare by supporting the launch of a mobile medical unit aimed at conducting medical camps in rural regions, ensuring that essential health services reach underserved populations.

- The event also featured an innovative demonstration by Tripura Gramin Bank, sponsored by Punjab National Bank, showcasing a solar-powered "Bank on Wheels", which is designed to bring banking services to remote and off-grid areas, emphasizing sustainability and accessibility.

The CSR programme underscored the collective commitment of financial institutions to support social welfare in Arunachal Pradesh, fostering development in education, healthcare, and financial literacy.