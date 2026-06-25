NIT Jote, CES&HS sign MoA for seismic hazard microzonation studies in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience in Arunachal Pradesh, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jote, and the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to undertake seismic hazard microzonation studies across the state.

The initiative comes in view of Arunachal Pradesh's location in one of the most seismically active regions of the Himalayan belt, making scientific assessment of earthquake risks crucial for sustainable development and infrastructure planning.

The MoA signing ceremony was held in the presence of Secretary, Science and Technology, along with NIT Jote Director Prof. Mohan V. Aware, Dean (Research and Consultancy) Dr. Utpal Kumar Saha, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering Dr. Mainak Mallik, and Assistant Professor Dr. Jumrik Taipodia.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will jointly conduct seismic hazard microzonation studies using advanced geophysical techniques and geotechnical investigations to better understand earthquake risks in different parts of the state.

During discussions following the signing ceremony, both institutions identified several common areas of research, including hazard assessment, infrastructure planning, site-specific civil engineering consultancy and geoscientific investigations.

The collaboration is also expected to pave the way for future joint initiatives aimed at supporting the development and expansion of critical infrastructure such as highways, tunnels, railway networks, bridges and communication corridors in the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Officials said the partnership reflects the shared commitment of NIT Jote and CES&HS to contribute towards building a safer, more resilient and disaster-prepared Arunachal Pradesh through collaborative scientific research, particularly at a time when the state is witnessing rapid infrastructure expansion in a geologically sensitive environment.

The study is expected to provide valuable scientific inputs for policymakers, planners and engineers, helping ensure that future infrastructure projects are designed with a comprehensive understanding of local seismic risks.

