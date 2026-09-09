‘No compromise on child safety’: APWWS condemns alleged abuse of minor

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed shock and strong condemnation over a viral video purportedly showing an elderly man, identified as Biri Tara, allegedly abusing a minor girl.

The Society termed the alleged incident serious and reiterated that the safety, dignity and protection of children must remain non-negotiable. It said every child has the right to live free from violence, abuse, intimidation and exploitation, irrespective of the circumstances.

APWWS appreciated the Itanagar Women Police Station for arresting the accused and called for a swift, impartial and time-bound investigation in accordance with the law. It said that if the allegations are established, the accused should face stringent action under applicable child-protection laws.

The Society also urged authorities to ensure that the minor is treated as a survivor requiring protection and support rather than being subjected to public scrutiny. It called for appropriate counselling, care, legal assistance and a safe environment for the child throughout the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

APWWS appealed to members of the public, social media users and media organisations to refrain from circulating, forwarding or reposting the video or any material that could reveal the identity of the minor. It said dissemination of such content could further violate the child’s privacy and contribute to additional psychological harm.

The Society further called for greater awareness among families, communities, educational institutions and local authorities regarding child sexual abuse, mandatory reporting, early intervention and the responsibility of adults to protect children.

“Child protection cannot be left solely to law-enforcement agencies; it is a collective responsibility of families, communities and the State,” the Society said.

APWWS said it stands with the child and urged all authorities concerned to respond to the matter with urgency, sensitivity and zero tolerance towards abuse of children.