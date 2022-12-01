Arunachal Pradesh state BJP on December 1 celebrated Nagaland Statehood Day in Itanagar.

State BJP convenor Takir Kurdu informed that the celebration is a part of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Abhiyan which will ignite national feelings and brotherhood.

Speaking on the recent protest against the BJP Government by Arunachal Against Corruption, Takir Kurdu said that the protest is politically motivated and some ex-MLAs are behind this. He said that this protest is to defame the State BJP Government.

"Their main motto is to target the present BJP government in the state and CM Pema Khandu in particular who is a popular young and dynamic leader with a vision of development in his mind," Kurdu said.

Kurdu stated that they use innocent citizens to fulfil their political motives and further stated that they will never succeed in doing so. Kurdu said that there was a time when corruption was at its peak in Arunachal Pradesh. But, once the BJP came into power all corruption disappeared from Arunachal, he added.

Speaking on the APPSC paper leak scam case, he said that strict action has already been taken against the culprits by the state government.

“The case has been handed over to CBI. More than 25 accused have been arrested so far and more arrests will be made soon.” Kurdu said.

Kurdu said that there was a time when high-profile politicians and officials use to pressurize service commission officials to appoint their desired candidates for Government jobs in Arunachal Pradesh.

But when CM Pema Khandu took charge as Chief Minister many such backdoor appointments disappeared and Staff Selection Board has been constituted for free and fair recruitment.

Kurdu highlighted that this type of backdoor appointment was going on for decades in Arunachal. These scams are coming into the public domain now since CM Pema Khandu is getting everything streamlined and adopting reforms to recruit capable qualified officers and other government staff.

Kurdu said that talented and qualified aspirants from poor family backgrounds are getting jobs without any political interference after the formation of the Staff Selection Board.

Speaking of the achievements of the BJP Government in the last six years Takir Kurdu cited the upcoming four-lane highways, two-lane trans highways, air connectivity through airports, advanced landing ground, train connectivity, reforms in education policy, reforms in health department infrastructures, much delayed Greenfield Holongi Airport now Donyi Polo Airport got inaugurated, PMGSY roads to the interior village, district creations with new ADC offices and many reforms were done under Khandu led BJP government.

Speaking on the remote Upper Subansiri district, Kurdu ascertained that for the last ten years the Potin-Pangin highway project was lying defunct and unfinished. But, CM Pema Khandu restarted the work and is now scheduled to be completed two years from now.