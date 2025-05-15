Amid swirling social media allegations regarding the alleged display of a Pakistani national flag on a restaurant signboard near Nirjuli, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo has firmly dispelled the rumours, stating that the flag in question is not that of Pakistan but an Islamic religious symbol.

In a public clarification issued on Tuesday, SP Gambo explained that while the flag's design might appear similar at a glance, it bears no resemblance to the national flag of Pakistan upon closer scrutiny. He emphasized that the flag represents religious identity and not a foreign nation's symbol.

The SP further cautioned citizens against circulating unverified claims, especially on sensitive matters that can stir communal sentiments. “We urge the public to verify facts before jumping to conclusions or spreading misleading information online,” he said.

SP Gambo’s statement comes at a time when social media platforms have witnessed a surge in posts questioning the intent behind the flag’s display, prompting concerns of communal disharmony. Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and urged netizens to act responsibly.