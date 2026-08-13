No PRC, no govt job: Arunachal makes ST certificate, tribal language proficiency mandatory

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on August 13 approved a new set of uniform eligibility conditions for direct recruitment to government posts, making a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), an Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificate and proficiency in an indigenous tribal language mandatory for candidates.

The provisions will apply to direct recruitment through competitive examinations conducted for state government departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies and local authorities, among others.

According to an official statement, the new rules will take immediate effect and will be incorporated into the Recruitment Rules and Service Rules for Group A, B and C posts and their equivalents.

Under the new criteria, applicants must be Indian citizens and inhabitants of Arunachal Pradesh with a valid PRC. They must also be original inhabitants of the state and possess an APST certificate issued in accordance with the Scheduled Tribe list notified by the Centre.

Candidates will additionally have to demonstrate proficiency in at least one indigenous tribal language from a list notified by the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) have been directed to incorporate the eligibility requirements in future recruitment advertisements and rules. A mechanism for testing candidates' language proficiency after joining government service will also be introduced.

The decision comes against the backdrop of sustained demands from student and tribal organisations for greater protection of employment opportunities for indigenous people and the removal of the existing 80:20 recruitment ratio.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has been pressing for mandatory PRC and APST certificates for government recruitment and had submitted its recommendations to the High Power Committee examining the recruitment policy. The committee accepted the union's recommendations, including the requirement for proficiency in an indigenous language.

The 80:20 system had reserved 80 per cent of state government jobs for local ST candidates, while the remaining 20 per cent was open to general competition.

AAPSU has given the state government an August 15 deadline to announce its decision on the ratio and has warned of a 12-hour statewide bandh on August 17 if its demand is not addressed.

The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) has also demanded the complete removal of the 80:20 ratio, along with mandatory ST and PRC certificates and indigenous language or dialect proficiency for government recruitment.

The Cabinet, however, did not announce the abolition of the 80:20 ratio. Instead, its decision establishes uniform eligibility requirements that limit direct recruitment to candidates meeting prescribed conditions relating to residence, indigenous status and language.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time two-year relaxation in the qualifying service requirement for promotion to principal and Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) under the Recruitment Rules, 2010.

The minimum service requirement for headmasters, vice-principals and district adult education officers seeking promotion to these posts has been reduced from eight years to six years.

The government said the measure would help fill vacant principal posts in government higher secondary schools and address a long-standing demand from public and student organisations. It is also expected to strengthen school administration and improve academic performance.

Other decisions taken by the Cabinet included redesignating the post of forester as Deputy Forest Ranger (Special Grade).

The Cabinet also approved the draft Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development Area Bill, 2026, for introduction in the state Assembly. The proposed law seeks to create a statutory framework for the development, management and maintenance of industrial development areas, an area currently without dedicated legislation in the state.

Amendments to the Senior Statistical Assistant Recruitment Rules, 2000, under the Agriculture Department were also approved. The changes cover pay scale, age limit, educational qualifications, recruitment procedures, the composition of departmental promotion committees and consultation with the APPSC, while incorporating modifications made through earlier government orders and notifications.

The Cabinet further approved a one-time relaxation in the qualifying service requirement for promotion from Executive Engineer to Superintending Engineer in the Public Works Department. The move is aimed at filling vacant posts and addressing a shortage of Superintending Engineers that has affected cadre management, project supervision and infrastructure works.

The existing Rupa Highway Division of the PWD will also be shifted to Nafra in Bichom district and renamed the Nafra PWD Division.

The restructuring follows the transfer of Frontier Highway works from the PWD to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), while also seeking to strengthen administrative infrastructure in the newly created district.