“No public complaints must arise”: Arunachal food commission cracks down on NFSA implementation in Tawang

Tarh Tarak on May 9 reviewed the implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA) schemes in Tawang and directed officials to ensure proper execution of welfare programmes without lapses or public grievances.

Tarak, accompanied by Maji Choker, is currently on a four-day tour of western Arunachal Pradesh covering Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom and East Kameng districts to assess implementation of food security schemes across the region.

The review meeting in Tawang was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and attended by officers from multiple line departments responsible for implementing NFSA-related programmes.

During the meeting, officials reviewed key welfare schemes including PM Poshan, supplementary nutrition programmes, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Public Distribution System (PDS), and National Health Mission schemes aimed at supporting pregnant and lactating women.

Addressing officials, Tarak stressed that both the Centre and the state government had introduced crucial schemes related to food security, nutrition and public health, and said effective implementation was essential to ensure long-term well-being of citizens.

He appreciated the coordination among various departments but instructed officers to ensure that beneficiaries receive services properly and that “no complaints arise from the public” regarding implementation of NFSA schemes.

Following the review meeting, the commission team inspected the Food Corporation of India godown in Tawang along with several fair price shops and cooperative outlets.

Officials informed the commission that the FCI godown currently has adequate food stock to meet requirements during the upcoming monsoon season. The inspection team also found the storage facility to be in good condition.

Among those present during the inspections and review meeting were Tawang CDPO Dondup Pema, Lumla CDPO Diris Diengdoh, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso, Medical Superintendent Dr. Tenzin Kunga, SIFCS official Sange Tsering Kee, Food Safety Officer Assistant Dorjee Phuntso and other departmental representatives.

