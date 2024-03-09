Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Nabam Tuki addressed reporters on March 9, clarifying recent speculations regarding his resignation from the post of State Congress President. Tuki asserted that while he had tendered his resignation offer, citing his intention to contest upcoming assembly elections, he had yet to receive a response from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Denying reports of resigning "on moral grounds" following the defection of three MLAs to the BJP, Tuki elaborated on his decision-making process. The Sagalee MLA highlighted his communication with the party leadership, expressing his readiness to step down until the conclusion of the elections to focus on campaigning.

"In my letter to the party leadership regarding election preparedness, I expressed my willingness to resign from the post until the elections were over," stated Tuki. Despite not receiving a formal acknowledgment from the AICC, Tuki affirmed his commitment to continue serving as the State Congress President, emphasizing his dedication to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Congress party.

Addressing assertions made by APCC General Secretary Gyamar Tana regarding his resignation, Tuki clarified his stance, emphasizing his proactive role in party affairs and his inability to prevent recent defections.

Tuki has led the APCC for several years, overseeing strategic decisions and party engagements. However, recent defections, including that of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng and two other senior MLAs, Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, to the BJP, have posed significant challenges to the party's stronghold in the state.