No shortage of LPG, petroleum products in Arunachal: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu on March 13 said the supply and availability of LPG cylinders and petroleum products in the state remain normal, urging people not to resort to panic buying that could create artificial shortages.



After reviewing the situation with senior officials, the civil supplies and consumer affairs minister said the government is closely monitoring the distribution of LPG and petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products across all districts to ensure uninterrupted availability.



In a post on X, Wangsu said he held a review meeting with the chief secretary, officials of the food and civil supplies department, representatives of oil marketing companies and deputy commissioners of various districts.



He said both the state government and oil companies have assured that the supply chain is functioning normally.



“The state food and civil supplies department and the oil marketing companies assure that the supplies of LPG and POL products are operating normally and their distributions are being constantly monitored to ensure continuous availability,” the minister said.



Wangsu appealed to residents not to indulge in panic buying and to purchase fuel only as required for regular consumption.

“We urge the general public to avoid panic buying of LPG and POL products and purchase only what is needed for normal consumption so that artificial shortages are not created,” he said.



As a precautionary step to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution, the government has introduced a waiting period between LPG bookings.



The minister said a 25-day gap between LPG bookings has been implemented as a preventive measure.



He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found hoarding or engaging in black marketing.



Those involved in creating artificial scarcity could face action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and other relevant regulations, he added.



Wangsu further urged the public not to spread rumours or share unverified messages on social media that may trigger unnecessary panic.



The minister’s statement comes amid concerns in several parts of the country over rising LPG prices and supply pressures, which have led to anxiety among consumers and occasional panic buying in some regions.



The recent increase in domestic LPG prices has also added to the burden on households already grappling with inflation, making cooking gas affordability a major issue in many states.