Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to microblogging site X on August 19 to promote the 11th Li-Ning Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship with a strong message: "NO TO DRUGS, YES TO BADMINTON."

The tournament, held with the theme of combating drug abuse, has brought together participants from 26 districts, along with teams from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, APP Sports Control Board, and Rajiv Gandhi University. Chief Minister Khandu extended his best wishes to the players, encouraging them to use this opportunity to learn, refine their skills, and excel in the competitive badminton world.

"Use this opportunity to learn from your drawbacks, advance your skills, and rise further in the shuttlers' world," Khandu said in his post.