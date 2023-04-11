Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 and launched the Centrally sponsored ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ in Kibithoo.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said that border areas are the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government follows the mantra of ‘security of the border is the security of the nation’.

“The work which the opposition governments could not do in their 12 terms for the border infrastructure, Modi has done it in his 2 terms only,” said Amit Shah.

Shah further added, “Due to the bravery of soldiers of our army and ITBP, no one can challenge the borders of our country, now the time has gone when anyone could encroach upon the land of India, today no one can encroach even on single inch of our land”.

The Union Minister launched ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh with the objective of developing border areas, improving standard of living of the people residing in border villages to further strengthen the security of the border.

2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts along the northern border in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme'



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