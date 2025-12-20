Non-APST candidate’s win in Vijaynagar panchayat polls sparks criticism in Changlang

The victory of an Independent non-APST candidate in the Vijaynagar seat of Changlang district has triggered sharp reactions among sections of local residents, with denizens questioning the outcome in a politically and ethnically sensitive border constituency.

Bhagat Chetry, contesting as an Independent candidate, won the Vijaynagar seat by a margin of 606 votes, securing 1,524 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Ngiyonu Ngawazah, who polled 918 votes. Other contestants included Ngwayoza Yobin (Independent) with 698 votes, Atibosa Yobin of the Congress with 131 votes, and Manzil Thakuri (Independent) with 36 votes.

Following the declaration of results, criticism emerged from sections of the local population, particularly over the election of a non-APST candidate in Vijaynagar, a remote and strategically significant area of Changlang district. Residents have raised concerns about representation, local rights, and long-term implications for indigenous communities.

Vijaynagar, also referred to as Vijoynagar, has a unique demographic profile. The area is home to a significant Gorkha population, largely descendants of Assam Rifles ex-servicemen who were settled in the region after the 1960s to strengthen border security along the India–Myanmar frontier. Over the decades, the Gorkha community has become an integral part of Vijaynagar’s social fabric, living alongside the indigenous Yobin tribe.

Despite their historical contribution to national security, the Gorkha population continues to face challenges related to infrastructure, connectivity, and official recognition, including long-pending issues surrounding Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC). These complexities have often shaped local political discourse in the region.

While the government has repeatedly acknowledged the patriotic service of ex-servicemen families and announced development initiatives, including proposed hydropower projects and road connectivity, the latest election result has once again brought underlying tensions and unresolved issues in Vijaynagar to the forefront.

The outcome of the Vijaynagar seat is being closely watched, as it reflects the delicate balance between indigenous rights, migrant settler communities, and democratic choice in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most remote and sensitive border regions.