The North East Human Rights Organisation has demanded a CBI enquiry into the alleged paper leak issue of AE (Mains) exam conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Slamming the government of engaging in corrupt practices, the NEHRO alleged of possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve under benefits by higher ups.

“The recent leakage of AE (Civil) proves that from the top of the government to its lowest level is corrupted. And there are very possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve under benefits by higher ups,” stated NEHRO’s press statement.

Continuing with its condemnation, NEHRO further slammed the commission stating, “The media statement of the APPSC represented by two of its unprofessional members seems ridiculous and does not hold any iota of truth. We strongly condemn the entire Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh headed by Mr. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh for compromising with the future of our youth.”

Castigating the commission of failing to conduct a free and fair exam, NEHRO further states, “The sealed APPSC office is a sign of failed governance and we have no faith in the government. Wedemand immediate suspension of all the members of the Commission including its Chariman/Secretary and initiate CBI inquiry for free and fair investigation of the case.”