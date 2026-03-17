North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research organises Awareness & Capacity Building Programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Pasighat, on March 17 successfully organised an awareness and capacity-building programme for traditional healers from across Northeast India at its conference hall.

The programme aimed to create a common platform for interaction between Ayurveda practitioners and traditional healers, promoting knowledge exchange and integration of folk healing practices into the AYUSH mainstream.

Dr. Yagling Perme, District Medical Officer (DMO), Pasighat, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Director (I/C) Dr. Inya Lingu welcomed the participants.

Resource persons Dr. Jayakrishnan K and Dr. Sajeena A, Assistant Professors at the institute, delivered sessions on dietary practices and the etiquette of drug preparation.

Dr. Imlikumba, Organising Secretary of the event, highlighted the importance of capacity building and the need to integrate traditional healing systems into mainstream healthcare. Dr. Harshita Bhatnagar, Project Officer at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, also addressed the gathering.

The event saw active participation from more than 40 traditional healers representing five northeastern states. A special showcase of folk medicine practices was also organised as part of the programme.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Amal Bawri, Botanist at NEIAFMR.