Northeast has become key growth hub over past 12 years: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said the Northeast has undergone major changes over the past 12 years, citing improvements in connectivity, infrastructure and economic opportunities across the region.

In a series of posts on X, Mein said sustained investment and policy focus had helped transform the Northeast from a region often associated with connectivity challenges into what he described as “a vibrant hub of peace, opportunity, and economic progress”.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Mein pointed to advances such as over 96 per cent railway electrification, full household electrification, the construction of eight greenfield airports and the expansion of railway networks. He said these projects had strengthened links within the region and accelerated development.

According to Mein, Arunachal Pradesh has benefited significantly from major infrastructure initiatives, with improved road, rail and air connectivity creating new opportunities for growth, tourism and investment.

One of the key projects highlighted by the deputy chief minister was the Sela Tunnel, which provides all-weather access to Tawang. He said the tunnel had addressed a long-standing challenge in the region, where heavy snowfall frequently disrupted travel.

“A route once disrupted by heavy snowfall is now accessible throughout the year,” Mein said, adding that the project has improved mobility, strengthened strategic infrastructure and opened up new avenues for development.

Mein also said improved connectivity remains one of the most significant changes witnessed in the Northeast over the past decade. “There was a time when connectivity remained one of the biggest challenges across much of the Northeast. Today, soaring bridges, expanding railway networks, and world-class infrastructure are bringing communities closer and creating new avenues for growth,” he said.

He added that roads, railways, waterways and welfare schemes had helped make development more inclusive, while upgraded infrastructure was fostering economic activity and boosting tourism across the region.

“The region, once known for its remoteness and challenges, has today become a key hub of India’s development story,” Mein said, attributing the change to long-term investments and development initiatives implemented over the last 12 years.