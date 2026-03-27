Northeast India’s tourism future shines bright as NEITC concludes landmark 2026 convention in Arunachal Pradesh

The 2026 Annual General Meeting and Tourism Convention of the North East India Tourism Confederation concluded successfully today, marking a significant step towards positioning Northeast India as a global tourism destination.

Held across Namsai, Anini and Pasighat from March 22 to 27, the event brought together representatives from all eight northeastern states to discuss strategies for sustainable growth, regional collaboration and tourism promotion.

During the AGM, a new leadership team was elected with Tsering Wange as President, E. Banlumlang Blah as Advisor, Yangchen Tongden Lepcha as General Secretary and Raj Kumar Das as Treasurer, among others.

The convention, organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association and supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the state government, witnessed participation from key stakeholders and industry experts. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended as the Chief Guest.

Panel discussions focused on sustainable tourism, improving connectivity, boosting investments, and promoting the Northeast through joint branding. Experts also highlighted the potential of Buddhist tourism as a bridge between Northeast India and ASEAN countries.

Delegates also took part in a Familiarisation (FAM) tour across Dibang Valley, visiting Anini, Roing and Pasighat to explore the region’s tourism potential.

The event concluded in Pasighat with participation from tourism bodies across the region, showcasing a united effort to promote the Northeast as a coordinated, sustainable and world-class destination.