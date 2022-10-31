Arunachal Pradesh will soon have its first fish museum, the first of its kind in the Northeast, according to Fisheries Minister Tage Taki.

He said on Sunday that the museum would be part of the Integrated Aqua Park (IAP), which has been approved by the Union Ministry of Fisheries.

He stated that the existing Tarin Fish Farm (TFF) in high-altitude Bulla village would be upgraded as the IAP where the museum would be built. It will house all of the state's fish species and serve as a training facility for fishermen.

"Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced one IAP for each state and Union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) for bringing blue revolution," Taki said.

"I had gone to Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Development Board twice to seek the guidance of experts on the project which was originally proposed for Rs 100 crore," the minister said.

He also claimed that an amount of Rs 43.59 crore was sanctioned for the project in the current financial year as the first installment.