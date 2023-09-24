In a landmark decision, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially recognized the Mithun, a captivating and culturally significant bovine species found in Northeast India, as a 'food animal.' This recognition paves the way for the commercial use of Mithun meat, offering a promising economic boost to the region while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Mithun, scientifically known as Bos frontalis, is deeply intertwined with the indigenous communities, ecological balance, and local traditions of the northeastern states. It is considered the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, highlighting its profound cultural significance.

One of the distinguishing features of Mithun is its traditional semi-domestication and ability to thrive in a free-range forest ecosystem with minimal human intervention. This aligns with sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, making Mithun a vital component of the region's ecological fabric.

The recognition of Mithun as a 'food animal' by the FSSAI opens up new economic opportunities for farmers and tribal communities. Mithun meat, known for its low-fat content, holds the potential to become a premium meat product, catering to health-conscious consumers. This development signifies a shift towards economic empowerment and financial sustainability for the region's residents.

Moreover, the diversification of Mithun products, including vacuum-packed dry meat, pickles, soups, wafers, and instant biryani, reflects a strategic move to broaden its market presence beyond the northeastern region. This not only enhances economic prospects but also promotes the conservation of this unique bovine species.

Mithun, often referred to as the "Cattle of the Hills," occupies a special place in the hearts and lives of the people of Northeast India. Its recognition as a 'food animal' marks a significant step forward in preserving the region's cultural heritage while fostering economic growth and sustainable agricultural practices.