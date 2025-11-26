‘Not going to change reality’: India challenges China after Arunachal woman halted in Shanghai

India has demanded a clear explanation from China following the detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai International Airport, reasserting that the northeastern state remains an "integral and inalienable part of India".

The woman, who held a valid Indian passport, was detained whilst transiting through Shanghai en route to Japan. The incident has escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations, with New Delhi accusing Beijing of violating international aviation conventions and China's own transit regulations.

Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the matter, stating that India had raised the issue forcefully with Chinese authorities. "No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," he said, referring to Arunachal Pradesh's status as Indian territory.

Jaiswal emphasised that Chinese authorities had failed to justify their actions, which he said breached "several conventions governing international air travel". He noted that China's own regulations permit visa-free transit for up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries, making the detention particularly puzzling.

China has maintained its longstanding position on the disputed territory. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that "Zangnan is China's territory" and stated that Beijing does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.

Regarding the specific incident, Mao denied the characterisation of events, insisting that "there was no so-called 'detaining' or 'harassing'". She claimed border inspection authorities followed proper procedures, that the woman's rights were protected, and that no compulsory measures were imposed. The airline reportedly provided resting facilities and meals during the period.

The incident highlights the ongoing territorial dispute between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as South Tibet. The detention of an Indian citizen with valid documentation has added a new dimension to the longstanding disagreement, with India firmly demanding accountability from Chinese authorities.